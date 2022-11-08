Jeff Fenech adjudged winner of 1991 bout with Azumah Nelson

Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech has been adjudged the winner of his first bout against Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson.

He was retroactively awarded a fourth world title at a World Boxing Council (WBC) convention in Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday.

Fenech was awarded the WBC Super-featherweight belt, three decades after he fought for it.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán explained a “special committee” was formed to review Fenech’s first fight with Azumah Nelson.

“All the ring officials from all over the world score the bout in favour of Jeff Fenech.

“The WBC board of governors approve the motion to crown Jeff Fenech to become a four-time world champion.”

The bout in 1991 saw one judge scored the bout a draw, while the other two were split evenly, one card in Fenech’s favour and the other for Nelson, seeing the fight end as a split draw.

Fenech lost the second bout, via an eighth round knockout with Azumah holding onto to the title.