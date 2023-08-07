Jefferson Sackey, Berla Mundi, others for Influencers’ Conference 2023

The second edition of INFLUENCERS’ CONFERENCE returns on August 19, 2023, at the ECOBANK Head Office Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, from 10:00am to 3:00pm – with the theme “The Power of Influencing in Our World Today”. Influential speakers, panelists, resource persons, moderators and the general public are all pumped up for the event.

The Influencers’ Conference is a forum that assembles public relation professionals, bloggers, vloggers, celebrities and others within the creative arts and media industry – to reach and touch issues affecting our society. It is a platform where change makers, ready-made and upcoming influencers are taken and made marketable in an environment where they build deeper understanding, connect, and share experiences.

The maiden edition had the privilege of having the former Ambassador of France to Ghana, H.E. Anne Sophie Avé as keynote speakers with notable speakers and panelists who had an amazing time in 2022.

This year, UN Resident Coordinator to Ghana, H.E. Charles Abani; Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the President of Ghana, Jefferson Sackey; CEO of GetBundi, Barrister Osita Oparaugo; Jibola Oluseye Abati, Clifford Cheqona, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, Berla Mundi, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, Menaye Donkor Muntari, Ft. Kwame A.A. Opoku, Dela Seade, Harriet Nartey, Jacinta Ocansey, Ajayi Oluwatayo Oluwadamilare, et al, will be having conversations that will change mindsets, attitude, give hope, guidance and a sense of direction.

Registration is ‘free’ via eGotickets by simply dialing the short code: *713*33*51# on your phone (if you are residing in Ghana); through the website via: egtk.com/e/38934

For more information sponsorship, call: +233274226334; or reach out on Instagram: @influencers_conference

The conference is powered by Konekt Global Management.

Partners: eGotickets, Nespresso, Bash Media, Eleevate, Tackle Hubs, Don Pee Wine, GetBundi, Cricova, Selly Galley Foundation, Access Travel Solutions, African Woman Reinvented, Authes Global, Dovam, Berry Balm, Ghana Bloggers Association.

Media: Citi Newsroom, Akwaaba Magic, 4syte TV, Ytainment Podcast, Modern Ghana, All Africa Media Network, Entamoty, Attractive Mustapha, Base TV, Cypress Ghana, Gidi Hub.

