Jeffrey Schaut marries Ace musician Queen Ella

American Jeffrey Schaut has married Ace musician Queen Ella aka Emma Schaut who was born in Ghana and migrated to the USA.

The wedding took place on Friday at Wisconsin in the presence of Judge Hammer, Brown County, fifth circuit Court. Downtown Green Bay and the couple shared their joy with family friends and fans all over the world.

Mrs. Emmanuella Schaut said she was extremely excited and thank God for everything.

The experienced musician who was in Ghana recently said she is coming out with songs that will bring happiness, joy love, peace and unity to the world.

She thanked all who have prayed w her and supported in her trying moments.