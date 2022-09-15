Jehovah Witnesses put parents, young ones on alert against bullying

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ghana are putting parents, students and pupils on the alert to protect young ones from bullying as they return to school this September.

“It is best to prepare young ones ahead of time before a situation arises. Parents need to be available for their children to get to know them and the ongoing and potential challenges they may have,” the Witnesses advised.

They added: “Some who have dealt with bullying successfully mention the important role of prayerfully searching for applicable Bible principles that affect behavior and about how to stick up for yourself the right way, how to treat people and not retaliate. This is best done as a family, but possible to do too, as individuals.”

A release from the Public Information Department of Jehovah Witnesses, in Accra, signed by Mr. Daniel Adashie, of that department, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted bullying in schools as an area of concern that young ones will have to be coping with.

“Physical bullying for some and online (cyber) bullying for some of those who have a presence on the internet,” the release said, and referencing the African Journal of Applied Research, which published a study on the subject in 2018 recalled that “one-in-six of 10 to 18-year-olds in selected Primary to Senior High Schools in Ghana “had experienced cyber bullying and some of these adolescents had stopped using the…internet.”

According to the release, “the study emphasized the role of parents as ‘key’ to help deal with this real but often ignored problem.”

The release said as parents search for ways to protect their children, a growing group of families are turning to the Bible for practical guidance.

“Many people have not yet come to realise how practical and up-to-date the Bible and its timeless principles are in dealing with these real, everyday challenges of life” Mr. Adashie said in a follow up discussion on the release.

The release encouraged parents and young ones to go to jw.org, the Witnesses’ official website, where a search for the term “bullying” will bring up a wealth of free resources, including videos, articles, worksheets, and other online activities on topics young people face at school.

“Those resources include a whiteboard animation entitled Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists and an animated cartoon about the powerful effect of prayer for those who are being bullied. Sometimes applications of such principles may soften the bully and he or she may even become friendly,” the release said

It cited Madison, who it said turned to the Scriptures when a cyberbully started harassing her in [Junior High School] with dozens of disturbing notifications on her cell phone.

“It was crazy. He was sending me pictures of my house. I was really paranoid all the time,” the release cited Madison as saying and said “reading the Bible and praying calmed her anxiety.

“It’s just you and God, and you’re just talking one-on-one,” Madison was quoted as saying, adding that, it’s very comforting, and it works.”

The release said Madison also followed the practical steps outlined in the jw.org whiteboard animation Be Social-Network Smart to protect herself and told her parents and teachers about the situation and deleted the social media account her bully had targeted.

“Not every situation resolves so easily. But applying the Bible’s advice and focusing on the big picture can help individuals cope and maintain their sense of self-worth,” Mr. Adashie said.

He added: “The Bible has proven to be a practical resource for many families to navigate difficult situations in life. The principles found in this ancient book can help adults and children resolve conflict and maintain peaceful relationships with others.”