Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention returns to Kumasi after three-year hiatus

Kumasi is set to host a large convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, one of the largest convention organisations in the world after a three-year break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day global event dubbed, “Exercise Patience”, marks the return of large gatherings by the organisation since the interruption by the pandemic which compelled it to conduct conventions virtually across the globe.

Beginning July 7 and ending December 24, there would be a convention held every Friday to Sunday, in Twi, English, Ewe and Ghanaian Sign Language.

“As much as we loved the convenience and quality of our virtual conventions, nothing can replace being together in a large group setting,” said Kwame Oduro, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“While our online conventions reached millions around the world and kept our communities safe, we long to get back to our joyful fellowship at these large gatherings,” he added.

Some 6,000 conventions would be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience” Convention series.

In Ghana alone, more than 240 conventions would be held in 43 host cities from Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions would explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples.

Also, a live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a pre-recorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

According to the spokesperson, “Patience is a beautiful quality that all Christians desire to display in their daily lives.”

“Despite our good intentions, however, maintaining patience in the face of life’s many challenges can be a daily struggle. Spending three days exploring aspects of this quality will be very timely for all of us,” he noted.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theatres around the world for more than 100 years.

After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken.