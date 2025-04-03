JELVIS Foundation Partners EKMA Football Association

On April 2, 2025, the much-anticipated launch of the EKMA Football Association and JELVIS Foundation took place, marking a significant milestone in football development and community engagement. The event, held in a vibrant atmosphere, attracted prominent personalities from the football fraternity, media, and volunteer organizations.

The launch event was graced by key figures in Ghana’s football scene, highlighting the collaborative effort to foster football talent and community impact.

Key Guests at the Launch Event

Mr. Michael Quarshie – Chairman, EKMA FA

Mr. Frank Danso Yeboah – Vice Chairman, EKMA FA

Mr. Dominic Kweku Sagoe – Brands and Communication Manager, WRFA

Alex Adu – Deputy Secretary, WRFA

Emy Fynn Thompson – Representative, WRFA Ladies Football

Representatives from the JELVIS Foundation also played a crucial role in the event, showcasing their commitment to community empowerment and football development. The foundation, known for its volunteer-driven initiatives, was well-represented by:

Frederick Love Asiedu-Enchil – Volunteer & Chairman

Theresah Crentsil – Volunteer & Secretary

Daniel Nomo – Volunteer & Events Secretary

Shadrack Odametey – Volunteer & Manager, OneKing Mineral Water

Ernest Asante – Volunteer & Media

A major highlight of the event was the presence of Professor Kuntu Blankson, a distinguished sports journalist and the Special Guest of Honour. His insights into the role of media in sports development captivated attendees, emphasizing the importance of media coverage in nurturing young football talents.

Statement from the Team Leader

“As the saying goes, charity begins at home, and our foundation embodies this principle. The President of JELVIS Foundation, JELVIS KWAME BAIDOO, who is a proud son of this community, has a deep commitment to giving back and uplifting the people who have shaped his journey.

JELVIS Foundation has come to stay, and we are dedicated to the development of our people. Our mission includes nurturing young talents, especially in football, while also focusing on other key areas that contribute to the growth and empowerment of our community.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in strengthening the ties between JELVIS Foundation, its allied companies, and the community. Together, we will create lasting opportunities, foster talent, and build a brighter future for the next generation.”

The collaboration between EKMA FA and JELVIS Foundation aims to create a structured pathway for young footballers, ensuring they receive the necessary support to excel. The event reinforced the mission of developing grassroots football and empowering local communities through sports.

Through speeches and discussions, attendees highlighted the need for stronger partnerships between football associations, local businesses, and volunteer organizations to drive sustainable growth in the sports industry.

With the successful launch, both organizations are set to roll out initiatives that focus on youth training programs, football scholarships, and community outreach activities. The involvement of dedicated volunteers and football experts is expected to strengthen these efforts, creating more opportunities for young players to showcase their talents.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to work towards making football not just a sport but a tool for social change and community development.

The launch of EKMA FA and JELVIS Foundation is undoubtedly a stepping stone to a brighter future for Ghanaian football. With the passion and dedication displayed at the event, the football community can expect transformative initiatives that will uplift local talents and strengthen the football ecosystem in the region.