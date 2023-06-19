Jemima Oware told not to shut Ghanaian dreams

The President of The new Ghana Social Justice Forum, Mr.Yahaya Alhassan, has chastised Mrs. Jemima Oware, Registrar General, not to shut the Ghanaian dreams.

In a press briefing in Accra, Mr Allassan expressed his concerns and aspirations on behalf of the many voiceless Ghanaians to stop the cancellation of non-performing companies at registrar general, by 30th June, 2023 .

“Most start-ups struggle, and can take up to 10yrs to survive. Cancellation of businesses is shutting down dreams of the youth, specially, for many young girls and women.There is no doubt that Local entrepreneurship is a cause dearer to the heart of the President of Ghana, so any attempt to delete business organizations with no-good standing at the registrar general is a historic betrayal of what this current New Patriotic Party government campaigned to promote local businesses .

In the wake of Covid-19 and currently, the economic hardship mean most registered businesses are worsened by the downturn, and are at challenging times-so, the worst the registrar general can do to these organizations is to suspend, not to cancel from the system”, he said.

The president of the group therefore advised that there should rather be some sort of education, and engagements, so those who genuinely need help can seek it.

“Whiles appealing to your kind conscience not to kill the Ghanaian business-spirit in the wake of covid-19 predicaments ,we shall b pleased for your office to act accordingly for the interest of the masses”, he said.

Mr. Alhassan revealed, research has it that the most to be affected by the business cancellation are women, and for Mrs. Jemima Oware to historically collapse the business of young girls and fellow women in Ghana would be an indelible crime against women advancement in Ghana at the time when the world wants to boost opportunities for women to enhance gender equality, saying; “Posterity will judge her”.