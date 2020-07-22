Ghanaian International, Jennifer “Kaka” Cudjoe, of Sky Blue FC in the United States of America (USA) is poised ahead of Chicago Red Star clash in the semifinals of the Utah 2020 Challenge Cup today.

Cudjoe, the former Black Princesses influential player was confident and poised her side would edge past the opponent to travel to the finals to win the coveted trophy.

The skillful player in an interview with the GNA Sports said, her side can boast of quality players to beat Chicago Red Star in tonight’s fixture.

On her part, it was her target to win the Challenge Cup and stay on top in the National Women’s Soccer League and to be the best team in the World.

Cudjoe, who recently got signed in the 2019/2020 season believes her journey in terms of performance as a footballer had been impressive.

She said, “It’s been an amazing journey in my career and I’m learning a lot from my teammates which is helping me to improve my game.”

Cudjoe, nicknamed ‘Kaka’ idolizes Brazilian Ricardo Kaka as her role model.

