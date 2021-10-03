Jepkosgei and Lemma win their first London Marathons

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won her first London Marathon title on Sunday with an impressive world lead of 2 hours 17 minutes and 43 seconds while Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma took the men’s honours.

The 27-year-old Jepkosgei’s time was almost 2 minutes faster than the previous quickest in 2021 set by Ethiopian Hiwot Gebrekidan in Milan in May.

Gebrekidan was second at the Berlin Marathon in hot temperatures last week while Jepkosgei used her on trip to the German capital to tune-up with half marathon victory six weeks ago.

Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw was 15 seconds back in second while her compatriot Ashete Bekere was third. Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei was well off the pace in fourth.

Lemma won the men’s race in 2:04:01 hours with Kenyan Vincent Kipchuman next in 2:04:28. Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew was another 13 seconds behind in third.

Around 40,000 people took part in the London Marathon, moved from its usual April date due to the coronavirus. Further major marathons take place this month next Sunday in Chicago and on October 11 in Boston.