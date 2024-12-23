Jeremie Frimpong Celebrates First Visit to Ghana, Reflects on Deep Connection to His Roots

Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands defender, Jeremie Frimpong, expressed his excitement upon arriving in Ghana for the first time on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old, whose parents hail from Ghana, had previously shared his desire to visit the country after Bayer Leverkusen’s victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League earlier in December.

Frimpong, who arrived at Kotoka International Airport for a one-week holiday, was greeted with a warm welcome as fans and media swarmed around him. His first impression of Ghana was one of pure joy. “Amazing. To come to this welcoming atmosphere for the first time, amazing. This is my people. I’m so happy to see everybody; I’m so happy to be in Ghana,” he said.

The defender, who has long felt connected to his Ghanaian heritage, highlighted the importance of his visit. “I’ve always been connected to my Ghanaian roots. Both my parents are Ghanaians, I eat Ghanaian food, I speak the language, so I feel like I’ve always been connected, but obviously being here makes it extra special,” Frimpong explained.

He further emphasized the significance of the trip: “I have to come to Ghana; this is where I am from. My blood is Ghanaian blood, so for sure I had to come here one day, and this is the right time to come.”

Frimpong’s connection to Ghana extends beyond family ties. On the football field, he has been a key player for Leverkusen, contributing significantly to their success in the Bundesliga. His 16-goal contributions helped the club secure their first-ever Bundesliga title, ending the season undefeated.