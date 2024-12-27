Jeremie Frimpong Describes Visit to Osu Children’s Home as “Best Feeling”

Dutch-born Ghanaian footballer Jeremie Frimpong has expressed that his recent visit to the Osu Children’s Home on Boxing Day was the “best feeling” he has ever had.

The Bayer Leverkusen wingback, who is currently on a one-week holiday in Ghana, visited the home in Accra to give back to the less fortunate as part of his festive season celebrations.

Frimpong arrived in Ghana on Sunday night, marking his first trip to the country of his parents. During his visit, he made a heartwarming gesture by donating essential items like drinks and water to the children at Osu Children’s Home, a facility that provides shelter and care for abandoned, orphaned, and underprivileged children.

Describing the experience to the media, Frimpong shared: “This is really like the best feeling. It is more of a best feeling than scoring a goal. Making these little kids happy, they forget about their situation; they just focus on joy. And for me, I can bring this joy to the kids; this is the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

The estimated value of the donated items is over GH₵30,000, and Frimpong’s thoughtful act was a moment of pure joy for the children who reside at the home.

As his holiday in Ghana draws to a close, Frimpong will return to Germany over the weekend to resume his professional duties with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Despite the brief festive break, Frimpong’s time in Ghana was a reminder of the impact athletes can have off the pitch, especially when giving back to their communities.