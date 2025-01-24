Jerry Afriyie Transfers to Al Qadsiya, Joins CD Lugo on Loan

Ghanaian striker Jerry Afriyie has made a significant move to Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiya from lower-tier side Thoughts FC.

The 20-year-old has signed a contract running through to 2028, though he will initially join Spanish third-tier side CD Lugo on loan for the remainder of the current season.

Afriyie’s rise has been meteoric, with standout performances solidifying his reputation as one of Ghana’s brightest prospects. His key role in Ghana’s gold medal victory at the 2024 African Games, where he scored the decisive goal in the final against Uganda, helped elevate his profile. He also earned the title of Best Player at the 2024 WAFU B U-20 Championship in Togo, where Ghana finished as runners-up, and clinched the Golden Boot by scoring five goals in five matches.

Afriyie’s talents didn’t go unnoticed, as he became the first player from Ghana’s third-tier league to be called up to the senior national team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November 2024. Despite Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Niger in his debut, he marked the occasion by scoring a goal.

With interest from several clubs, Afriyie ultimately chose to sign with Al Qadsiya, currently ranked third in the Saudi Professional League. The loan to CD Lugo is seen as a strategic move, allowing him to gain valuable international experience before he officially joins Al Qadsiya next season.