Venerable Richard Andoh, Arch-Deacon of Bibiani Anglican Church, has urged Ghanaians to let the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings, bring unity of mind and purpose, towards the nation’s development.

He said the late former President Rawlings was a great charismatic leader, who served as a father for all, and therefore, in spite of his painful exit, we must gird our loins and forge ahead in unity.

The Anglican Priest said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), following news of the demise of the first President of Ghana’s fourth Republic, last Thursday November 12.

Venerable Andoh used the opportunity to advise all politicians and their followers to see the forthcoming general election as an opportunity for the citizenry, to choose leaders for the nation, but not a period to scramble for power by hook or crook, thus abusing such opportunity.

“Ghana is the only place we have and we have to strive hard to maintain and preserve the peace of the land, irrespective of our political affiliations,” he admonished.

Ven Andoh who is also the Chairman of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso- Bekwai Local Council of Churches, urged all religious groups in the country, to bear the Rawlings’ family and the nation up in prayer, in this trying moments of the family and political lives.