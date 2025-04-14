Jerry Kwodwo Nuvi – A Journey in Harmony

Jerry Kwodwo Nuvi, a name echoing through the corridors of gospel music, has spent years crafting melodies behind the scenes. Born and raised in the vibrant coastal city of Takoradi, Ghana, Jerry’s roots are deep in rhythm and soul. From a young age, his voice was his gift, and music his calling.

Starting out as a humble backing vocalist in church choirs and local bands, Jerry’s ear for harmony and unmatched discipline soon caught the attention of top gospel acts. His journey took a monumental turn when he joined Selina Boateng Music, not only as a vocalist but rising through dedication to become the production manager. With Selina Boateng, one of Ghana’s gospel powerhouses, Jerry became a vital force behind some of the most soul-stirring performances and albums to bless African gospel.

Over the years, Jerry traveled across the African continent—Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, and more—lending his voice and managing performances that touched hearts and stirred worship. His presence on stage, though often in the background, carried a power that audiences felt deeply.

Now, in 2025, a new chapter is unfolding for Jerry. He has been officially contracted to join the London Encounter Concert slated for 27th July 2025, a major gospel event bringing together voices from all corners of the globe. This opportunity is more than just another concert; it’s a recognition of years of faith, consistency, and excellence.

For Jerry, this isn’t just about singing—it’s about ministry, impact, and representing Ghana and Africa on a global stage. As he prepares to take on London, those who know his story smile with pride. From Takoradi to the world, Jerry Kwodwo Nuvi’s harmony is just beginning to echo in even greater places.