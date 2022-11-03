Jesse Manyo Plange in Tanzania to fight Fadhili Majiha of Zimbabwe

Ghana’s US based Jesse Manyo Plange (21-0-1, 17 KOs) is all smiles in Tanzania for Friday’s clash against Fadhili Majiha of Zimbabwe at the Super Dome Arena, Dar-Es-Salaam.

Fadhili Majiha has fought 28 times (14 KO), lost 14 and drew 4 times.

Plange last fought in 2020 and has a record of 21 fights with 17 knock outs, no defeat and one draw.

He was skipper of the Black Bombers, and represented Ghana in many international bouts.

Friends of Boxing wish the Black Flash victory.