Jessey Maine Rolls Out “DICE” As First Single Of 2023

Fast-rising Rap artist Jessey Maine’s much anticipated premier single of the year, “DICE”, is finally out.

Just like a dice, Jessey Maine flaunts his versatility on the new song and displays multiple facets of his skill. A stupendous rap and ragga flow in three distinct languages; English, Twi and Hausa, usher the listener into a riveting song.

Not many people make good rap songs that can double as party jams. This makes “DICE,” a bop and potential street anthem the perfect song for a jam session with the squad.

On the hook, he raps: “Six, Six, Six on the DICE” – a call for divine intervention and luck on the streets with all odds heavily against the youth.

This new track advances the spirit of his last project; Roses, Glokks and Thoughts EP released on October 28, 2022. The lead single “Conscience”, is also a must listen. “DICE” was produced by the talented Stokeley, and mixed and mastered by Jxrry B

Listen to this Masterpiece here https://linktr.ee/jesseymaine