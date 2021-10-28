Jessica Dennehy: How Listening to Your Instincts Can Help You Pivot & Slay

Modern life, expectations, and desires often gnaw at our instincts. What our ancestors held most high in matters of survival and growth seems to have lost its potency on the current generation. But at what cost? In ignoring this natural ability, do we not stand to lose? We reached out to entrepreneur Jessica Dennehy to seek the answers to this and other similar existential questions. In this article, she shares how one can “Pivot & Slay” obstacles by using one’s instincts.

Jessica Dennehy Is a best-selling author and the CEO of Pivot & Slay, a company that helps entrepreneurs reach out of their comfort zones to chase success. “Our instinct is nature’s gift to us. It gives us the ability to sense predator and prey above and beyond all our other senses,” explains Jessica. Many call it the “sixth sense,” and as far as Jessica is concerned, not without reason. She says, “Instinct is not some otherworldly word of magic or sorcery. It’s right here within us all and waiting for us to harness it. I owe my success to my instinct and my desire to follow where they led when I decided to quit my corporate job as a Wall Street regulator and turn towards entrepreneurship. For my peers and even some of my family members, I had to be out of my mind to leave a lucrative, high-paying job to set up an elite barbershop. But my instinct told me otherwise. It told me to take the plunge, and I did. And it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Instinct is all about listening to that still, faint voice in your head that tends to get drowned in the cacophony of everyday life. It urges one to rise above the din and develop faith in life’s plans for you. The right instinct not only helps you conquer obstacles but guides you in directions that lead away from unnecessary troubles. For Jessica Dennehy, it’s about time that we followed the teacher called instinct.