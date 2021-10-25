‘Jesus Ahoufe’ granted bail

Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, also known as, ‘Jesus Ahoufe’, the founder of Newlife Kingdom Chapel, who allegedly prophesied that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, would be shot and killed on October 18, this year, has been granted bail after being on remand for four days.

An Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh, granted him GHC100,000 bail with three sureties, all should be gainfully employed.

The sureties are also to deposit their Ghana Cards at the Court Registry.

Bishop Appiah is to report to the Police twice a week – Mondays and Thursdays.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic and will go back to the court on November 29.

The prosecution was led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey.

Mr Martin Kpebu, represented Bishop Appiah.

‘Jesus Ahoufe’ was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the premises of Accra FM, three weeks after his prophecy that the dancehall musician will be shot dead by assailants on October 18, 2021.

Shatta Wale, who was arrested for faking a shooting incident, said in a Facebook post that his action was necessitated by prophecy.