Jesus Christ never died to save Christians – Ajagurajah

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah, leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, has debunked the narrative that Jesus Christ died to save Christians.

According to him, Jesus Christ, unlike what many believers know, didn’t die.

He explained that, Christ married Mary Magdalene and lived on earth until he was around 120 years before his demise.

He went ahead to say that Jesus Christ has descendants in South of France in modern day.