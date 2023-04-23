Jesus Christ, the Most Widely Recognized Name by Major Religions in the World: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

1. For most Hindus(not all) believed that Jesus Christ is an Acharya and that, his example is a light to any of us in this world who want to take up the serious practice of spiritual life.

Hindus believe Jesus Christ was a holy man.

Hindus often eager to include Jesus Christ in their list of worshipping Deities.

However, Hindus don’t see Jesus Christ as the ONLY WAY to God. Some Hindus see Jesus Christ as the perfect example of Self-realization.

2. For Buddhists, Jesus Christ is a fulfillment of the Messiah/Maitreya Prophecy.

Most believers of Buddhism respect Jesus Christ as an “Englightened Man” and a wise teacher.

However, both Buddha and Jesus Christ are of the same spiritual status.

3. For Muslims, Jesus Christ is believed to be the Penultimate Prophet and Messenger of God.

Muslims believed he was not crucified nor died on the Cross but rather, was miraculously disappeared and ascended to heaven. In the Quran, Jesus is described as the Messiah(al-Masih), born of a virgin.

The Quran rejects the Christians view of the Divinity of Jesus Christ as the God incarnate or the literal Son of God.

However, in the Islamic eschatology, Jesus Christ will return in the Second Coming with Imam Mahdi to kill the ‘False Messiah’ also known as Al-Masih ad-Dajjal after which the ancient tribes of Magog and Gog would disperse.

After that, Jesus Christ and Imam Mahdi would rule the entire world together, establishing Peace and Justice and die again after a reign of 40years. Some Muslims views that Jesus Christ would then finally be buried alongside Prophet Muhammad at the fourth reserved tomb of the Green Dome in Medina, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

4. For Judaism, Jesus Christ was a popular teacher but not as a Messiah. The Jews are still waiting for their own Jesus Christ, the Messiah.

The Jews do not accept the Divinity of Jesus Christ

Ancient Jews believed that Jesus Christ has supernatural powers and performed miracles.

Jews confirmed the execution of Jesus Christ but denies Jesus Christ was resurrected.

5. The Ahmadiyya believed that Jesus Christ survived the crucifixion and later travelled to India to preach as a Prophet.

According to Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, Jesus Christ was nailed to the Cross and crucified but did not died on the Cross. Jesus was removed from the Cross and his wounds were treated with the Ointment of Jesus. He appeared to his disciples, then disappeared to Afghanistan and later Kashmir where Jesus Christ preach, teach and heal the sick. According to Ahmad, Jesus Christ died in India at the age of 120 and buried at Srinaga.

6. Baha u llah, accepted many claims of Christianity and affirmed many characteristics of Jesus Christ.

The Bahai faith believe that Jesus Christ was a Wise Teacher. They believed that Jesus Christ has both Divine nature and human nature. Bahai people believed that Jesus Christ was a miracle performer and that Jesus Christ was crucified and resurrected as an atonement for humanity.

8. For Christians, we believed that Jesus Christ is the Son of God(as part of the Trinity), died on the Cross to save the World, resurrected and ascended to heaven sitting on the right hand side of God interceding for us. He was born by a virgin Mary.

He will come to the world again as a Second Coming.

We believed that Jesus Christ is the ONE & ONLY WAY to God. He is the Savior.

We believed that Jesus Christ has been elevated by God above all creation of God.

Conclusion

Almost all religions of the World believe in Jesus Christ BUT with different perspectives.

Accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal savior is the surest way to eternal life.

Reference: J. Warner Wallace