Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, Tema District Pastor, Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has reminded Christians that Jesus Christ’ second coming or the rapture is at hand and therefore, they should be adequately for it.

He warned that if Christians don’t prepare themselves well when Jesus comes many would not be able to make it into the heavenly Kingdom of God.

He said Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind, was coming for the second time for “a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish”.

Rev Adorsu said this in his homily at the GCCI Tema District Joint Service to Climax the Annual 40-Day Fasting and Prayers of the Church.

The Service was attended by the seven branches of GCCI in the Tema District; namely – Grace Temple, Maranatha Assembly, Tema Main, Mount Zion Assembly, Refuge Temple, Tema Newtown Assembly, and Prampram Assembly.

Rev Adorsu urged Christians to earnestly contend for their faith in Christ, which had a greater reward. He said according to the bible, Christ’s second coming would be heralded by events such as earthquakes, pandemics, and famines; adding that recent happenings in the world were a clear manifestation that Jesus’ second coming or the rapture was at hand.

Quoting from the bible, Rev Adorsu said: “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent: Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead.”

He noted that there were two destinations for the souls of mankind – heaven and the lake of fire.

He explained that heaven was meant for the righteous in Christ, however, the lake of fire had been designed for Satan and his demons and the wicked.

He said eternity, whether heaven or the lake of fire, depends on what the person did with Christ while on this earth.

“I have come to warn you today, repent, Jesus will come again,” he said.