Jesus Is Destined To Do Good – Pastor Prah Amonoo

The New Tafo District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor George Prah Amonoo, has asserted that Christ Jesus is destined to do good to all men.

He explained that Jesus, during His earthly sojourn, went about doing good and healing all who were under the tyranny of the devil and He is still doing good (Acts 10:38).

Pastor Prah Amonoo said this in a sermon he preached titled: “Oh! God, Restore My Right Hand,” during the New Tafo Area Monthly Prayer Meeting on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Sepe-Buokrom Revival Centre.

Using the story of the man with a withered hand in Luke 6:6-11, the New Tafo District Minister noted that the writer was specific about the particular hand of the man that was shriveled, which was the right hand.

According to him, the right hand signifies “power, authority and dignity” (Exodus 15:12; Psalm 16:11; Isaiah 62:8-9; Matthew 26:63-64).

Pastor George Prah Amonoo further explained that Jesus could have spoken to restore the man’s hand forthwith, but He first asked the man to get up and stand before healing him. This, he noted, implies that Christians have to stand in anticipation of miracles in their lives. He, therefore, urged the congregants to always get up and stand in pursuit of restoration (Ephesians 6:10-13).

“Inasmuch as we expect Jesus to restore our right hand, which could be our businesses, finances, health, marriages, etc, we must first get up. We have to rise in prayer, fasting, love, tithing, offering, commitment and dedication towards God’s work,” he stressed, adding, “As we rise, the Lord will even restore the economic fortunes of our dear nation.”

In attendance were Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku (New Tafo Area Head), Mrs. Victoria Tetteh Doku (wife of the Area Head), the Area pastorate and their spouses.

Report by Emmanuel Nana Nsiah