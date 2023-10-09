Jesus Makes The Unclean Clean – Apostle Tony Mensah

Apostle Anthony Kwesi Mensah, the Resident Minister for the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Atomic, has emphasised that Jesus Christ is still preoccupied with cleansing sinners from their sins and making the sick whole.

Speaking at the ‘Special Evening Service With the Chairman’ on PENT TV on Sunday, October 8, 2023, Apostle Kwesi Mensah made a passionate call on individuals who find themselves in any unfortunate condition to come to Jesus for deliverance.

Drawing from the story of the leper who was healed by Jesus as recorded in Matthew 8:1-3, the PIWC-Atomic Resident Minister stressed that Jesus Christ is willing and ever ready to help anyone who comes to Him regardless of their conditions.

“It was out of place for Jesus to touch a leper because once you touch a leper you become unclean, but He came to make the unclean clean, and the only way He could do that was to touch the unclean,” he pointed out, adding, “Even if you are unclean or sick tonight or you have sinned this evening, Jesus will touch you and heal you.”

Apostle Anthony Kwesi Mensah explained that the leper doubted the willingness of Jesus, but he was fully sure of His (Jesus’) ability when it comes to healing. He, therefore, assured the viewers and the listeners of Jesus’ willingness to attend to their needs.

“Anytime we go through a situation, He reveals Himself in that situation. He allows the sickness to come, but when we call upon Him, He reveals Himself to deal with the situation,” he concluded.

After the exhortation, he ushered the viewers and the listeners into a period of prayer.