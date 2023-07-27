Jesus Prophetic and Miracles Crusade Draws Record Crowds, Evidencing Miracles and Conversions

In an awe-inspiring display of divine power and faith, hundreds of attendees at the Jesus Prophetic and Miracles Crusade, held in Ashaiman, experienced remarkable instant healing during the event’s inaugural day.

Spearheaded by the esteemed Prophet Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe, the crusade aims to bring hope to the destitute and spread the word of God to the doorsteps of the Ashaiman community.

Drawing a gathering of over thousands, who braved the rain and cold weather, the Zenu school park became the epicenter of fervent worship and miraculous occurrences. The Breaking Yoke Ministry International’s founder and leader, Prophet Kpegah, delivered a powerful message calling upon the congregation to embrace Christ and walk in His teachings, forsaking worldly desires.

“It is never too late to seek God’s mercy,” Prophet Kpegah proclaimed, illustrating the prodigal son’s story, emphasizing Jesus Christ’s boundless forgiveness and love. Encouraging those burdened by illness, he invited them to step forward and receive divine healing.

During this momentous call, approximately 120 individuals testified to their instant healing, their voices echoing with gratitude and awe at the miraculous transformations they had experienced.

The Jesus Prophetic and Miracles Crusade, commencing on July 26th, will continue with an enthralling all-night event this Friday until the break of dawn on Saturday. Prophet Kpegah has also announced a generous distribution of 20,000 pieces of anointing oil, entirely free of charge, to congregants.

Inspirational Music and Accessible Transportation:

The crusade also boasts top-notch gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy and the Tagoe sisters, set to grace the event with their melodious voices, adding an even more spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

Furthermore, the church has arranged transportation services via buses stationed at key locations across the capital, ensuring that everyone who seeks to attend can do so regardless of financial constraints or logistical challenges.

Your Opportunity to Witness God’s Power:

If you have yet to witness the awe-inspiring power of God firsthand, this event presents an unmissable opportunity. Jesus awaits, ready to work wonders in your life and bless you with His divine grace.

The Jesus Prophetic and Miracles Crusade is a beacon of hope, proving that faith and miracles are still very much alive. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative experience – attend tonight’s gathering and embrace the miraculous journey of faith and healing.

Elvis Washington Agyimanku-Journalist