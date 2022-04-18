Jesus’ Resurrection Is Our Greatest Victory Over Death – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has commemorated the Risen of Christ Jesus with a mammoth Church gathering held under the theme “The Greatest Victory.”

Preaching on the theme during yesterday’s service, Founder and General Overseer of the Church, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said during the death of Jesus, his enemies and tormentors thought that was His end, but God was true to His Word of a guaranteed resurrection, which, in no doubt, occurred to the Glory of God and to the redemption of mankind.

He said “…And death could not conquer Him, and death cannot conquer us; today was victory for us.”

He told Christians to be steadfast with the conviction that the resurrection of Christ is the end of their woes.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, apart from salvation, Jesus Christ, the lamb of God, was slain to restore calm, bring peace and ensure that all who were heavily burdened saw a relief of their worries.

“His must believe in the resurrection of Christ and make it more relevant, believing that pain may last for a night,” but joy cometh in the morning he added.

He averred that Jesus’ mission was to come on earth to reunite all with God through the ultimate sacrifice which is his own life and the Blood which He shared.

He said no one could ever live a life worthy of God’s expectations on their own, Jesus lived a life without sin on man’s behalf and died the painful death for their sins.

“Why would you think somebody would send his only son to suffer such a painful fate? Why did Jesus actually have to die for us? We have to appreciate this great sacrifice and make it relevant” he urged.

“One thing we must know is that through the resurrection, in spite our sins, God loves us and wants us to be reunited with him. Jesus came to earth to make our reconciliation with God possible through his death.

He urged all to repent and sin no more in order to make meaning of Christ’s death and resurrection.