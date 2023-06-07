Jetey’s infectious vocals cement Jiggy Waz’s “It’s A Vibe” as an album favorite

Any fan of groovy love songs knows Jetey. The charming Ghanaian-American star of ‘Fa Ma Me’ fame never misses the mark when it comes to piecing together the sweetest melodies for the masses. His voice always gets fans hooked and his recent appearance on Jiggy Waz’s new album, “It’s A Vibe” showcases his catchy appeal yet again.

Jetey’s heart-stealing moment comes on the back of the album’s penultimate track, aptly titled ‘It’s A Vibe.’ And, oh boy, does he knock the ball out of the park! The electric Afrobeats number captivates with its upbeat tempo, catchy hook and vibrant percussion. It quickly draws minds to the dreamy features of its centerpiece: the stunning girl Jetey can’t seem to get his eyes off. He is tempted to touch these heavenly proportions and relies on sleek words like “akornor ba” and “breathtaking” to describe this lovely character.

In March this year, Jetey and Foxie Silver had our ears perked up with the seductive power of the AbeBeatz-produced ‘Goosebumps.’ The smoldering collaboration saw the versatile artist express his excitement for one mystery girl, further luring fans to its world of euphony with an exciting music video on YouTube. And though months have passed, we are still convinced Jetey’s musings on ‘It’s a Vibe’ are an extension of his intense feelings on the latter. Whichever way, Jetey’s ability to woo female audiences is going nowhere. Jiggy Waz couldn’t have found a better artist to collaborate with for his latest album.

If you’re wondering who Jiggy Waz is, he is a Ghanaian-Liberian musician who blends Afrobeats and Dancehall to create refreshing anthems. “It’s A Vibe” was released today (June 7). Listen to Jetey’s verse on ‘It’s A Vibe’ here: https://music.apple.com/gh/album/its-a-vibe-feat-jetey/1686830448?i=1686830458