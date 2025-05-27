Jeune Afrique Ranks South Africa Top in Africa’s 20 Best-Performing Countries

South Africa has secured first place in Jeune Afrique’s inaugural ranking of Africa’s 20 best-performing countries, excelling in governance, innovation, and influence.

Egypt and Morocco follow in second and third, respectively, according to the Paris-based media group’s 2025 report, which evaluates nations based on a unique methodology combining economic resilience, diplomatic clout, and technological advancement.

The ranking emphasizes sustainable performance over short-term gains, using 25 indicators across three weighted dimensions: governance (50%, including GDP per capita growth, FDI, and corruption perception), influence (25%, covering diplomacy and cultural impact), and innovation (25%, assessing education, patents, and startup ecosystems). South Africa leads in influence and innovation, bolstered by industrial strength, infrastructure, and education, while Egypt and Morocco leverage strategic diplomacy and economic diversification.

Anglophone nations dominate the top 10, with Botswana (4th), Kenya (5th), Ethiopia (7th), Tanzania (8th), and Nigeria (9th) recognized for corporate dynamism (e.g., Safaricom, Ethiopian Airlines), digital growth, and geopolitical roles. Mauritius (6th) and Botswana stand out for institutional stability. Francophone countries trail, with Côte d’Ivoire (10th), Tunisia (12th), and Senegal (13th) praised for governance but critiqued for limited global influence. Algeria ranks 19th, while Mauritania misses the top 20.

Smaller, stable democracies like Namibia (15th), Cape Verde (16th), and Seychelles (17th) punch above their weight via tourism, financial hubs, and governance.

“This ranking highlights nations building resilient development paths beyond crises,” said Jeune Afrique CEO Amir Ben Yahmed, stressing the focus on multidimensional sustainability over sheer GDP size. The report challenges traditional metrics, offering a nuanced view of Africa’s evolving economic and political landscape.