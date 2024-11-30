Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking

    By: Roger A. Agana

    Date:

    Jeune Afrique, in partnership with its sister magazine The African, has unveiled its inaugural ranking of Africa’s 30 most attractive cities.

    The ranking, based on nearly 2,000 responses from its engaged community of readers, offers a comprehensive, multidimensional analysis of Africa’s major urban centers. This groundbreaking assessment goes beyond traditional economic measures to evaluate cities across five key categories: quality of life, infrastructure and housing, employment and economic opportunities, essential services, and foreign direct investment.

    The ranking employs a unique methodology that considers 26 sub-criteria, encompassing everything from safety and green spaces to transport, housing, and access to vital services like healthcare and education. Additionally, the evaluation includes data on foreign direct investment, focusing on cumulative investment amounts and the number of projects undertaken between 2019 and 2023.

    As Africa’s urban population is projected to reach 900 million by 2050, the ranking also sheds light on the challenges facing the continent’s cities, including rapid urbanization, urban planning, and the integration of new residents. These challenges present both significant hurdles and opportunities for growth, requiring coordinated, strategic solutions to build sustainable urban environments.

    Topping the list is Cape Town, which stands out for its exemplary governance, economic vibrancy, and breathtaking natural scenery. Kigali follows closely, renowned for its exceptional quality of life. Johannesburg, despite security concerns, remains a major economic powerhouse, while Casablanca and Rabat round out the top five, showcasing Morocco’s effective balance between economic growth and quality of life.

    Founded in 1960 in Tunis, Jeune Afrique Media Group, based in Paris, is the leading pan-African media company. With publications like Jeune Afrique, The Africa Report, and Africa Business+, the group provides in-depth coverage of African and global news, offering insights into the continent’s political and economic challenges. As the foremost pan-African press publisher by circulation and readership, Jeune Afrique Media Group has also made significant strides in event management, particularly through initiatives such as the AFRICA CEO FORUM and the AFRICA FINANCIAL SUMMIT.

    Afrobarometer Hosts Inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop to Support Africa’s Next Generation of Researchers
    Empress Ghadafi Makes Triumphant Return with New Single “Poison”
    Roger A. Agana
    Roger A. Aganahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    Award-winning Journalist and Social media expert. CEO & Founder of News Ghana and Co- Founder of ModernGhana

    Electoral Commission

