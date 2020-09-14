An Israeli court on Monday sentenced a Jewish settler to three life sentences for murdering a Palestinian couple and their baby boy in an arson attack that drew international outrage, Israel’s Channel 12 television and other media outlets reported.

Amiram Ben-Uliel, in his 20s, threw a firebomb into the home of a Palestinian family in the northern West Bank village of Duma, near Nablus, in July 2015.

Ali Dawabshe, who was 18 months old, and his parents burned to death as their room caught fire while they were sleeping. Ali’s then 4-year-old brother was severely injured but survived.

The extremist settler had sought to avenge the killing of an Israeli a month earlier.

The court in the town of Lod, south-east of Tel Aviv, convicted the settler in May of three counts of murder.