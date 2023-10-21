JFK holds the magic wand to Unite NPP – KobbyChina

Kobina Amo Aidoo who in other circles is referred to as KobbyChina has called for party leadership and elders to call the masses, peeved leaders and candidates into a round table for consensus building and peace talks if the party really wants to break the 8.

The former deputy youth organizer of NPP China admonished strongly that all should maintain calm in these tough times and hold on for leadership to show leadership.

In the wake of massive confusion and division in the ruling NPP, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General secretary is touted by the youth as the man with the right credible stance to unite the party and government.

Baring reports on internal intimidations matted at Hon Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, displeasures showcased by Hon Boakye Agyarko and the share fire being exhumed from Kennedy Agyepong, the party at this crossroads needs to show direction, focus and leadership.

Adding to the voice of majority leader Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu; many have called upon Chairman Ayensu Stephen Ntim, Prof Mike Ocquaye and JFK to put some pragmatic steps in place to correct the seeming feud being waged internally.

November 4 being the parties nemesis can make or break the party completely if care isn’t taken. On this note, KobbyChina admonished all not to engage in violence or add on to the seeming feud being witnessed in social media and on political grounds.

It is imperative for all to note that the return of JM is a far worse option that many party faithfuls wouldn’t like. Hence the need to look at things from a more United perspective than a divisive one.