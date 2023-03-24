JFK in Parliament to observe voting on ministerial nominees

Mr Justin Frimpong Koduah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, is in Parliament to observe voting on six persons nominated by President Akufo-Addo for appointment as ministers, ministers of state, and a deputy minister.

The House on Thursday, March 23, debated the Motion for the approval of the six ministerial nominees, after which the Speaker scheduled Friday, March 24, for voting.

They are Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry; Mr Bryan Acheampong, Food and Agriculture, and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The rest are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance; Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister-Designate, Trade and Industry.

The NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) are in full support of the ministerial nominees while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs are opposing their approval.

The NDC, in an earlier statement on February 19, directed its MPs to reject the President’s nominees as part of efforts to push for the reduction in the size of government.