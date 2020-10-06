Heads of Junior High Schools in Teshie, an Accra suburb, have assured parents of the safety of pupils in the schools following the resumption of classes for second year pupils.

The Heads said they had adhered to all the necessary precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service for the safety of pupils and staff amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Shani Mahama, the School Administrator for Ford Schools, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that the School had hand washing stations and ensuring that pupils and staff observed all protocols.

He said the practice was for the School’s security to ensure that after washing hands, pupils and staff wore face masks, checked their temperatures before going through the registration processes.

“I must say everything is working as planned and we have started lessons. Currently we have 57 second year students. We have grouped them in two classes- 30 and 27 students in a class”.

On the adherence to social distancing in the class, Mr Mahama said management had spaced the desks to conform to the two-meter distance rule.

He said the School had established a COVID-19 team, made up of some teachers to ensure the safety of all, for effective teaching and learning.

At the Royal Calvary School, Mr Foster Ogbe, an English Teacher, said the School had 14 second year pupils and had put in place all safety protocols.

He said they had all the Personal Protective Equipment to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers as well as an isolation centre for any emergency.

At the LIWAIN School, LEKMA School, and Ebenezer School, all in Teshie, the GNA observed during the tour that all pupils at the schools had their nose masks on.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his 16th address to the nation, announced the resumption of classes for second-year pupils and students of Junior and Senior High Schools across the country on October 5, 2020.

The pupils and students are expected to complete their academic work on December 14, 2020, the President said, amid strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service and copied to the GNA in Accra, on October 2, 2020, assured students, parents, and the public that all the necessary safety measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of pupils and students in the schools.

It said all schools had been fumigated and Personal Protective Equipment distributed to all schools.

The statement “urges parents and guardians and the public to continue to support, cooperate and collaborate with the educational authorities to ensure successful academic work in all the schools.”