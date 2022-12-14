JICA cuts sod for the Second Phase of Tema Motorway Roundabout Project

The Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Ghana Highway Authority, has successfully cut the sod for the “Project for the Improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout (Phase 2)” at a ceremony held at the Tema Motorway Roundabout.

In his remarks, the Chief Representative of JICA Ghana, Mr. Araki Yasumichi said: “I am extremely pleased to make this remark on behalf of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on the occasion of the Sod-cutting Ceremony for “the Project for the Improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout (Phase 2).” I recall that about a year ago, on 13th October, 2021, I was excited to sign a grant agreement with the Government of Ghana for this Project which comprises the construction of flyover following the Phase 1 interchange Project.

He continued: “As you may know, transport infrastructure has been positioned as one of the most important areas for JICA’s cooperation to Ghana. In order to contribute to the economic and social development, JICA has supported the construction and rehabilitation of over 766 Kilometers of roads and 28 bridges in the past.

The Tema Motorway Interchange is located on the two major international corridors, namely Abidjan-Lagos Corridor and the Eastern Corridor. I would like to add that this Project forms part of the West Africa Corridor Development Growth Ring (WAGRIC) Master Plan implementation, which was approved by the Government of Ghana as well as other neighboring countries’ governments with the support of JICA. The improvement of the interchange will surely improve operations at Tema Harbour while at the same time vitalizing international trade among neighboring countries.”

Tema Interchange Phase 1 project which consisted of the construction of an underground tunnel and mid-level interchange, was completed in June 2020. Building on the first phase, the Phase 2 Project is to bring the full three-tier interchange to perfection with a flyover.

Procurement works for the Phase 2 Project were successfully completed in July 2022. Construction works of this project started in September, 2022, and is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Mr. Araki Yasumichi concluded: “I use this opportunity to appreciate all stakeholders especially the Minister for Roads and Highways for his keen interest in this project, I sincerely thank the Ghana Highway Authority and the general public for their cooperation and support. I am confident that, just like the Phase One of this project, the Second Phase will equally continue to demonstrate “quality infrastructure,” the concept that Japan has been promoting by its high technology and very efficient life-cycle cost.”

In attendance were the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Mochizuki Hisanobu, the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Roads & Highways, Hon. Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Christian Nti, Acting Chief Executive of Ghana Highway Authority, Directors of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Metropolitan Municipal Chief Executives, Traditional Leaders and the media.

JICA will continue to work in close collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Ghana Highway Authority to ensure the project is successfully completed.