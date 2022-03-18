JICA, GES Form SMC Federation Board To Raise Educational Standards In Kadjebi

Kadjebi District Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES), with support from Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), has formed a nine-member School Management Committee (SMC) Federation Board to help raise standards of education in the district.

It was for non-Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcome Project (GALOP) Schools in the District.

The committee had a Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General.

The rest were Financial Secretary, Deputy Financial Secretary, Secretary in-charge of Information and Relations Secretary in-charge of Monitoring and Evaluation (M & E) and Secretary, Organising and Events.

Mr Anthony Dugbley, District Training Officer, GES, Kadjebi disclosed this at Kadjebi in the Oti Region during a day’s training workshop for 51participants selected from 17 non-GALOP Schools in the District.

Three people including Chairperson, Secretary and Financial Secretary from each of the 17 non-GALOP Schools in the District attended the workshop and voted to elect the Executives at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Mr Dugbley charged the Executives to make sure that situations and conditions in schools are favourable for teaching and learning.

He called on them to assist their catchment schools in terms of needs through their own SMC financial and material contributions since the state could not do everything for them.

Mr Dugbley said the days where they look-up to government for the provision of everything for their schools and schoolchildren should belong to the past.

Mr George Atrakpo, Headmaster of Obuasi D/A Junior High School (JHS) and a participant, thanked the organisers for the training; adding it would help them act as a team since SMCs could continue to work in isolation.

Mr Atrakpo, also a Secretary to Obuasi D/A JHS SMC, said the formation of the coalition would help them act in concerted effort and in unity, thus bringing success.

Mr Daniel Osei had been elected as Chairman, Ferguson Dzeto, Vice-Chairman, Agbesi Mensah, Secretary General, Meri Kpandza, Deputy Secretary General, Emmanuel Bankas, Financial Secretary and Felix Darko, Deputy Financial Secretary.

The rest were: Barnz Unique, Secretary in-charge of Information and Relations with partners, Alfred Dedzigba, Secretary in-charge of activity Monitoring and Evaluation and George Amati, Secretary in-charge of Organising meetings and Events.