Jinapor Questions Bawumia’s Economic Credibility Amid Ghana’s Financial Challenges

John Abdulai Jinapor has raised doubts about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s credibility as an economist, casting uncertainty on his ability to tackle Ghana’s ongoing economic difficulties.

In a recent interview on Oyerepa TV, the former Deputy Minister of Power highlighted the struggles the country faces under the current administration, particularly focusing on the economy.

Jinapor argued that a country grappling with economic turmoil cannot sustain vital sectors such as healthcare, education, or agriculture. “An economy in turmoil cannot support a strong healthcare system, education reforms, or agriculture,” he said. “Without a stable economic foundation, these sectors cannot thrive.”

Drawing a vivid analogy, Jinapor compared the situation to “trying to grow a tree in barren soil—it simply won’t work,” underscoring the critical role economic stability plays in national progress.

The former deputy minister also questioned Bawumia’s role in the economic challenges, noting that the Vice President has been part of the government since its inception. “Bawumia has been part of this government from day one. If he couldn’t prevent the economic mess we’re in, how does he expect Ghanaians to believe he can fix it now?” Jinapor asked.

While Bawumia has emphasized digitalization as a key solution to the country’s problems, Jinapor expressed skepticism, suggesting that the focus on digital initiatives is insufficient in addressing the deeper economic issues. “He has run from the economy and now champions digitalization, but the reality is that the economy remains in a difficult state,” Jinapor remarked, voicing concerns over the government’s broader approach to the crisis.