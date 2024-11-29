Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Headlines

    Jinapor Questions Bawumia’s Economic Credibility Amid Ghana’s Financial Challenges

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    John Abdulai Jinapor has raised doubts about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s credibility as an economist, casting uncertainty on his ability to tackle Ghana’s ongoing economic difficulties.

    In a recent interview on Oyerepa TV, the former Deputy Minister of Power highlighted the struggles the country faces under the current administration, particularly focusing on the economy.

    Jinapor argued that a country grappling with economic turmoil cannot sustain vital sectors such as healthcare, education, or agriculture. “An economy in turmoil cannot support a strong healthcare system, education reforms, or agriculture,” he said. “Without a stable economic foundation, these sectors cannot thrive.”

    Drawing a vivid analogy, Jinapor compared the situation to “trying to grow a tree in barren soil—it simply won’t work,” underscoring the critical role economic stability plays in national progress.

    The former deputy minister also questioned Bawumia’s role in the economic challenges, noting that the Vice President has been part of the government since its inception. “Bawumia has been part of this government from day one. If he couldn’t prevent the economic mess we’re in, how does he expect Ghanaians to believe he can fix it now?” Jinapor asked.

    While Bawumia has emphasized digitalization as a key solution to the country’s problems, Jinapor expressed skepticism, suggesting that the focus on digital initiatives is insufficient in addressing the deeper economic issues. “He has run from the economy and now champions digitalization, but the reality is that the economy remains in a difficult state,” Jinapor remarked, voicing concerns over the government’s broader approach to the crisis.

    Previous article
    Bawumia Draws Biblical Parallels in Ga Palace Speech, Seeks Support for Presidential Bid
    Next article
    Bawumia Reflects on Political Journey and Victory in Ga Palace Speech
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    Headlines 0
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    Business 0
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    Politics 0
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE