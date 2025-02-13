Jinapor Recounts 2017 Raid Amid OSP Fugitive Controversy

John Jinapor, Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, recalled a harrowing incident from 2017 when his home was raided by national security operatives armed with AK47s.

Speaking during a debate that also touched on the recent raid on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s residence, Jinapor described how the violent operation sent his family into a state of panic, with his six-year-old child particularly traumatized.

He recounted, “On that fateful day, when they banged on my door with AK47-wielding operatives, it created fear and panic in our home.” Jinapor explained that during the raid, his phone and laptop were confiscated and he was taken to the UK for investigation purposes under the pretext of probing the Ameri deal. His stark recollection stands in sharp contrast to the current actions by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which recently declared Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive.

The OSP’s move comes after Ofori-Atta repeatedly refused to attend questioning related to allegations of financial mismanagement tied to high-profile projects, including the National Cathedral and several controversial contracts. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced on February 12, 2025, that Ofori-Atta’s persistent absence left them no choice but to issue a fugitive declaration.

Critics of the OSP have been vocal. Lawmaker Habib Iddrisu condemned the agency’s actions, describing them as deeply troubling and warning that such measures set a dangerous precedent. “We owe our citizens a commitment to justice that such abuses of power are not repeated,” Iddrisu stated, calling for accountability and transparency.

Ofori-Atta’s legal team has responded by saying that he left the country on medical grounds and that they are prepared to provide information remotely until he can return for in-person questioning. They noted that his absence had been communicated to both former and current Chiefs of Staff, and they promised to notify the authorities of his return.

Jinapor’s personal experience, marked by the terror of that 2017 raid, underscores the wider debate over the use of state power in high-profile investigations. While his ordeal involved an intrusive and fear-inducing raid, the current case against Ofori-Atta is being managed from afar—raising questions about consistency and fairness in the application of the law.

As Ghana grapples with these contentious legal battles, the contrasting methods employed by state authorities continue to fuel debate. The nation now faces the challenge of ensuring that justice is administered impartially and without resorting to tactics that undermine public trust.