Jinapor Urges Diplomatic Support to Uncover Truth in Gran Canaria Flight Scandal

Samuel A. Jinapor, the Ranking Member of Ghana’s Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, has appealed to the international diplomatic community for urgent collaboration in uncovering the truth behind a growing scandal involving suspicious aircraft arrivals from Gran Canaria.

In a formal communication addressed to the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, H.E. Maher Kheir, Jinapor requested direct assistance from diplomatic missions to support local security agencies in investigating flights operated by AirMed and Cavok Air. The flights are alleged to have transported illicit goods and undeclared funds into the country.

Jinapor expressed strong concern over what he described as the government’s attempt to downplay the issue. He criticized the Minister of State, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, for dismissing the allegations and publicly describing any investigation as a “waste of time.” According to Jinapor, such comments contradict President Akufo-Addo’s earlier directive calling for a full inquiry.

Responding to conflicting official claims about the origin of the flights, Jinapor cited independent verification that confirmed the aircraft arrived directly from Gran Canaria, challenging earlier assertions that the planes had originated from Luanda. He maintained that the public deserved transparency and that Ghana must demonstrate its commitment to international norms in combating transnational crimes.

“This issue transcends partisan politics,” Jinapor stated. “It concerns Ghana’s reputation and the need to prevent our country from becoming a conduit for illicit trade and financial crime.”

He also called for safeguards to protect whistleblowers, drawing attention to concerns for the safety of MP John Ntim Fordjour, who first brought the issue to light. Jinapor stressed that elected representatives must be able to perform their oversight duties without facing threats or intimidation.

The unfolding events have raised broader questions about aviation security, oversight of foreign-chartered flights, and Ghana’s vulnerability to becoming a hub for transnational crime. Observers have noted that how the matter is handled may have lasting implications for the country’s diplomatic relationships and internal accountability mechanisms.

