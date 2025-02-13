Jinapor Urges Ofori-Atta to Return and Face Accountability

Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, has called on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to come back to Ghana and face the charges against him.

Speaking in Parliament, Jinapor reminded Ofori-Atta that accountability is a cornerstone of democratic governance. “On this day of accountability, we wish the Man in white the best of luck—but you must return and answer for your actions,” he said, underscoring that public officials should never shy away from scrutiny.

Jinapor’s remarks were delivered during a debate over recent security operations, including a raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence carried out by unidentified men in military uniform. The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared Ofori-Atta a wanted fugitive in connection with several high-profile cases. These investigations, which include allegations related to the loss reduction contract between ECG and Beijing Jao, procurement issues over the National Cathedral project, and questionable contracts involving the Health Ministry, have sparked intense public debate.

Recalling his own painful experience from 2017 when national security operatives raided his home, Jinapor recounted how that traumatic event sent his family into a state of panic. “They raided my house with AK47-wielding operatives, creating fear and panic, and my six-year-old child was in utter hysteria,” he recalled. He noted that even though his personal ordeal was extreme—his phone and laptop were confiscated and taken to the UK for investigation—he remains steadfast in his belief that no public servant should fear accountability.

The OSP maintains that Ofori-Atta’s repeated failure to appear for questioning leaves them no choice but to label him a fugitive. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has warned that if Ofori-Atta continues to ignore summonses, all necessary measures will be taken to compel his return. In response, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers claim that he is out of the country on medical grounds, and they have indicated that he will notify the authorities once he is able to return.

Jinapor’s impassioned plea not only highlights the tension between state authority and individual rights but also serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accountability in public office. His call for Ofori-Atta to come back and face the consequences is an appeal to uphold the principles of justice—principles that should define any vibrant democracy. As the saga unfolds, many in Ghana and beyond are watching closely, hopeful that the rule of law will prevail over political maneuvering.