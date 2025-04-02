Jinijini St Lucky JHS wins NCCE’s maiden constitution quiz in Berekum West 

The Jinijini St Lucky Junior High School emerged winners of the maiden quiz competition organised by the Berekum West District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

In all four basic schools including the Roman Catholic JHS, Methodist JHS and the Presbyterian JHS participated in the competition which centered on the 1992 constitution.

Addressing the school children prior to the commencement of the quiz at Jinijini, the district capital, Madam Adiza Gyengyenaa, the Berekum West District Director of the NCCE said the competition was an initiative by the commission to inspire the students to learn the 1992 constitution.

That will empower the school children a lot, grow to appreciate, uphold and defend the 1992 constitution, as well as understand their basic rights and responsibilities as enshrined in the supreme laws of the land.

Mad Gyengyenaa advised the students to learn their books, and guard against unhealthy behaviours and lifestyles that could truncate their education and possibly ruin their future.

She cautioned them against engaging in gambling related games, and urged the girls to also avoid pre-marital sexual practices that would expose them to unnecessary dangers.

Mad Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the NCCE used the opportunity to sensitize the students on environmental sustainability, and urged them to avoid attitudes that were unfriendly to the environment.