Jirapa Municipal Youth Association embarks on voluntary blood donation exercise

Blood they say is life, many have lost their lives due to lack of blood, many have had to go through a lot of stress just to get blood from the blood bank for their sick relatives.

As and when it is needed most, surprisingly most blood banks in our hospitals turn to fail their patient. It is very common to see patients been told there is no blood at the blood bank when they needed it most.

The lack of blood syndrome is not peculiar to just a particular hospital or clinic. It is a “disease” that has affected and is still found in many hospitals along the length and breath of the country. The St. Joseph’s Hospital in the Jirapa Municipality is therefore not an exception.

Contributing it quota towards the development of the Jirapa Municipal, the Jirapa Municipal Youth Association as part of its activities marking it 2021 Jamboree and awards will be collaborating with the St. Joseph’s hospital to undertake a blood donation exercise in the Municipality. The group targets getting at least 100 voluntary blood doners to donate blood for the blood bank of the St. Josephs Hospital.

The blood donation exercise is scheduled to take place on the 6th day of November, 2021 at the St. Francis Girls SHS. Youth groups within the Municipality and individuals both within and from outside the Municipality are encouraged to patronize the event and donate. Students from the four SHS within the Jirapa Municipal will be participating and playing leading roles in the blood donation exercise. Doners will also be given some packages after successful donation.

Coming Saturday, the 5th day of November, 2021, the Jirapa Municipal Youth Association will kick start it two months long activities with a quiz competition for the top five JHSs based on their performance in the 2020 BECE and a debate competition for all the four SHS in the Municipality.

By Pius Doozie

prufdoozie@gmail.com