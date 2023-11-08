Jirapa Steel Benders Continue Winning Spree

Upper West football continues to be in the headlines with the superb performance of the Steel Benders.

On Sunday, 5th of November 2023. Jirapa Steel Benders beat their arch rivals, Babile Young Stars 9-0 in a friendly match played at the Ganaa Memorial JHS park.

Jirapa Steel Benders is a division 3 side with a promising future. The club has many talented players and Mr James Bakayano Thompson is appealing to the GFA and RFA to support and promote footballers in the region.

Jirapa is a town in the Upper-West Region, it is made up of Academicians and sports men and women.

James Thompson who is one of the best athletics coaches in Ghana hails from Tizza in the Jirapa District. He says in terms of tourism, Jirapa has one of the best hotels in Ghana, they can also boast of quality pito in the country.

Jirapa Steel Benders is also promoting sports health and fitness to produce healthy people.

He called for support from the Chiefs and Elders of the Jirapa District to enable the club climb to the premiership level.