J&J: HIV Vaccine Candidate Fails To Provide Protection

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said results from the primary analysis of a phase 2b vaccine clinical trial showed the investigational HIV vaccine regimen did not provide sufficient protection against the infection.

This proof-of-concept efficacy study, also known as the Imbokodo study, began in 2017, and completed vaccinations in 2020. It included approximately 2,600 young women across five countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Johnson & Johnson said, based on the results, the Imbokodo study will not continue. Johnson & Johnson noted that the phase 3 Mosaico study which is testing the safety and efficacy of a different composition of the HIV vaccine regimen among men who have sex with men and transgender individuals will continue.