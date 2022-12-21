jJob creation for the people of Manhyia South is my top priority – Opoku Prempeh

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, says education and skills training have the potential to empower the youth to contribute meaningfully to national development and bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

He noted that understanding the significance of training could shape the career path of the youth and improve their lives as well as the local economy.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, was speaking at the second graduation ceremony for 46 selected constituents, who had benefited from a free skills training programme initiated by his office, in collaboration with the College of Beauty, Arts and Entrepreneurship in Kumasi.

It was to provide the beneficiaries with skills in fashion design, make-up artistry, and hair styling and set them up in business after the three-month training.

Selected from six electoral areas in the constituency, the beneficiaries received certificates and start-up tools such as hair dryers, industrial sewing machines, and make-up bags.

About 140 people have so far benefitted from the project, dubbed: “Youth Empowerment Project.”

Dr Opoku-Prempeh said job creation for the people of Manhyia South was his top priority having entrusted him with the mandate to represent them in Parliament over the years.

Madam Rebecca Donkor, the President of the College of Beauty, Arts and Entrepreneurship, admonished the trainees to use the skills acquired to improve their lives, families and communities.