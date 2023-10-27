JKL Lady Dolphins of Uganda to compete in the FIBA Zone V Women’s Championship in Kigali

Uganda’s JKL Lady Dolphins Basketball Club will represent the country at the regional FIBA Zone V Women’s Championship 2023.

Fresh from winning the Women’s National Basketball League in Uganda, the JKL Lady Dolphins will play in the regional championship which takes place at the BK Arena from October 28 to November 4.

Henry Malinga, the head coach, told Xinhua on Friday before the team traveled to Kigali that they have prepared well for the championship.

“We are aware of what to expect, but the recent final that we won 4-1 against KIU Rangers in the final of the League also helped us to keep in good form,” added Malinga.

Nine teams have been split into two groups in the championship. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinals.

The top three teams in the championship will secure qualification for the 2023 FIBA Africa Women Championships, scheduled to take place in Egypt from December 8 to 17.

JKL Lady Dolphins squad:

Brenda Ekone, Hope Akello, Flavia Oketcho, Evelyn Nakiyinji, Rita Imanishimwe, Becky Longom, Agatha Kamwada, Taudencia Oluoch, Thelma Toskin, Martha Soigi, Shakira Nanvubya, Rose Amaniyo.