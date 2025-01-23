JMAC Condemns Killing of Nine at AngloGold Ashanti Site, Calls for Justice

The Justice for Mining Affected Communities (JMAC), a coalition of 15 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), has condemned the recent killing of nine individuals by the Ghana Armed Forces at the AngloGold Ashanti mining site.

The victims, alleged by authorities to be illegal miners, were reportedly shot during a security operation aimed at curbing illegal mining activities.

In a statement signed by Raphael Godlove Ahenu Jr., CEO of the Global Media Foundation, the coalition described the killings as a gross violation of human rights. JMAC accused AngloGold Ashanti and the Ghana Armed Forces of excessive use of force and questioned the legitimacy of branding the deceased as illegal miners without proper investigations.

“This tragic and unnecessary loss of lives highlights the continued militarization of mining security, which must stop immediately,” the statement read. JMAC emphasized the need for an immediate halt to such operations, which it claims disregard the humanity and rights of impoverished mining communities.

Eyewitness accounts from the community alleged that security forces fired live ammunition indiscriminately. Some witnesses disputed the claim that the deceased were illegal miners, suggesting they were locals striving to survive in a resource-deprived environment.

JMAC also criticized AngloGold Ashanti for failing to address conflicts with local communities peacefully. “The company must accept responsibility for the actions of its contracted security forces and address systemic issues fueling these confrontations,” the group stated.

The coalition has called for an independent investigation into the incident to ensure transparency and accountability. They also urged the government to provide alternative livelihoods for mining-affected communities to tackle the underlying causes of illegal mining.

In a brief statement, AngloGold Ashanti expressed regret over the loss of lives but denied direct involvement in the operation. Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces have yet to issue a comprehensive report, though preliminary statements justified their actions as necessary to protect the mining concession from encroachment.

JMAC’s condemnation has sparked a broader debate on the strained relationship between mining companies, security forces, and local communities. Advocates are calling for urgent reforms to ensure mining policies prioritize the welfare of affected populations.

For JMAC and the communities it represents, this tragedy underscores the need for sustainable and inclusive approaches in Ghana’s mining sector, emphasizing justice, dignity, and respect for human rights.