Jo-El Sii Finally Outdoors ‘JeJe’ featuring Ishe

DKAmoney music signed act Jo-El Sii recruits Ishe for a New lovers delight titled ‘Jeje’.

‘JeJe’ written by Joel Fofie himself and Ishmael Obeng is a tune that will surely put smiles on the faces of its listeners. However, this euphony featuring Ishe comes with lovely vocals, enriching lyrics, and stunning instrumentals composed by Jordanbeatz.

Joel Fofie, professionally known as Jo-El Sii is an afrobeat and highlife singer/songwriter signed into DKAmoney music. Jo-El Sii has always expressed his love for music right from his early childhood days From singing in church to participating in musical contests over the years, he has been able to horn out his musical skills into becoming an afrobeat and highlife sensation with an infectious vocal ability.

Having been inspired by the profound artistry of great music personalities in the persons of Daasebre Dwamena, Kojo Antwi, and other contemporary afrobeat artists across the globe, Jo-El Sii aspires to carve a niche for his sound and identity distinct from that of his idols.

Listen to this masterpiece on all platforms here https://linktr.ee/joelsii

Connect With Joel SII

IG – Joel_sii

Twitter – joelsii_