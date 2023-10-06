Joana Mensah becomes acting MD as Daniel Sackey retires

Ecobank Ghana PLC has announced the retirement of Daniel Sackey as the Managing Director, effective August 14, 2023, upon attaining the mandatory age.

He accordingly steps down as a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Mr. Sackey joined the Bank in 1995 and rose through the ranks to serve as the Country Risk Manager, Regional Risk Manager, and Deputy Group Risk Manager.

He subsequently handled several key roles within the Ecobank Group including Managing Director for Ecobank Rwanda as well as Ecobank Zimbabwe.

He also served as the Cluster Head for the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) zone comprising Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He returned to Ghana in September 2016 with extensive banking experience across East and Southern Africa, to take up the mantle at Ecobank Ghana.

Mr. Sackey is credited with spearheading the transformation of Ecobank Ghana into a leading bank within the digital eco-system, over his seven-year tenure. He is also well esteemed for having steered the bank through the turbulence of the pandemic era with minimal disruption.

Under his watch, Ecobank has continually received both national and international recognition by way of numerous awards for excellent performance.

Mr. Sackey bows out on a high note, crowning his term of office with the latest award conferred on Ecobank Ghana PLC as the “CIMG Best Bank of the Year for 2022”. The bank wishes him well as he moves on.

Joana Mensah appointed as Acting MD

Meanwhile, Joana Mensah has been appointed in Mr. Sackey’s stead as the Acting Managing Director effective August 15, 2023. She joined Ecobank Ghana in August 1993 as a Financial Analyst with the Corporate Banking Department of the Bank.

She subsequently served as a Relationship Manager in charge of the SME Portfolio and was eventually appointed as the Head of Commercial Banking in 1999.

In the year 2005, Ms Mensah was appointed as Country Risk Manager and dual-hatted as Regional Risk Manager for the West African Monetary Zone (currently known as the AWA Region).

Based on her rich credit experience and expertise in exercising sound credit judgment, she was also appointed as Senior Credit Officer by Ecobank Transnational Inc. responsible for approving large credit exposures and high-risk exposures for the AWA Region.

In May 2019, Ms Mensah was appointed as the Country Chief Risk Officer of Ecobank Ghana responsible for managing the Enterprise-Wide Risk functions across the Bank. In this capacity, she had direct supervision of credit risk, market risk, operational risk as well as ESG and worked through the Management Risk Committee to cover other risk areas.

She has a strong background in SME development, Corporate Banking/ Strategy and Risk Management.

Ms Mensah holds an MBA in Finance and a BSc. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ghana, Legon. She presently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Ecobank Gambia and previously served on the Boards of Ecobank Sierra Leone and Ecobank Ghana Venture Fund.