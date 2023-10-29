Joanita Borteye wins female prize at 2023 GTTA Otumfour Smash Tournament

New Table Tennis starlet, Joanita Borteye won the 2023 Otumfuo Smash Tournament in the Garden City, Kumasi on Saturday.

She beat experienced Celia Baah Danso 3 – 1 in the Ladies Final.

Felix Lartey aka Spider maintain his position as curent top seed on the local scene.

He beat Augustine Baidoo 3-0 in the Men’s Final.

Here are the full results and cash prizes at the final.

WOMEN’S FINAL

Joanita Borteye 3-1 Celia Baah-Danso

*Top 4*

1st. Joanita Borteye – GH¢ 4,000 + 400 = 4,400.00

2nd. Celia Baah-Danso – GH¢ 2,000 + 300 = 2,300.00

*Joint 3rd*

Eva Adom Amankwa & Mary Naa Korkor – GH¢ 1,000 + 150 = 1,150.00 each

MEN’S FINAL

Felix Lartey 3-0 Augustine Baidoo

*Top 4*

1st. Felix Lartey – GH¢ 4,000 + 400 = 4,400.00

2nd. Augustine Baidoo – GH¢ 2,000 + 300 = 2,300

*Joint 3rd*

Amir Nathaniel & Nii Nortey – GH¢ 1,000 + 150 = 1,150.00 each.