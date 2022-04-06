Job Loses To Hit MoMo Vendors Amid Panic Withdrawals

A number of Mobile Money (MoMo) vendors in Sunyani are seemingly panicking of losing their jobs as many customers are now withdrawing their monies in bulk without making deposits.

Some of the vendors who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani stated that since customers had information about the passing of the E- levy, there had been a rush to cashing out their monies to avoid tax deduction.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 31 gave his assent to the E-levy law earlier passed by the Legislature on Tuesday, March 29 and thus made it operational at 1.5 per cent with effect from May 01 this year.

Mr. Apraku Manu, a MoMo vendor said they were losing a lot because of panic bulk money withdrawal by their customers.

He explained hitherto customers were withdrawing their monies not in huge amounts and gradually too, saying that was helping them to get charges on transactions but now some customers were withdrawing as much as GhC5000.00

Mr. Manu stated a withdrawal of either GHC5000.00 or GHC1000.00 by different customers attracted same charge of GhC10 which was compounding the situation of loss of commission by them, he added.

Mr. Manu said however, that they had been sensitised and encouraged by some of the tele-communication industry operators such as MTN Ghana and Vodafone Ghana to remain calm but not to panic and concentrate on their businesses because “the E- levy is not going to affect their businesses”.

According to him, the industry operators assured them “the E-levy is neither going to create unemployment nor collapse the MoMo banking businesses”.