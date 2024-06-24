Job Opportunities In Ghana’s Airline Industry With Goldstar Air

Wholly owned Ghanaian airline Goldstar Air, looking at the data, Ghana job opportunities are nowhere near get, essentially the airline is projecting over one hundred thousand direct jobs and over one million indirect job opportunities seek to address the situation on the grounds.

The unemployment rate in Ghana has risen to 14.7 percent, according to data from the Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey Quarter Three Bulletin by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

This is more pertinent as the rising unemployment in Ghana is due to a disconnect between education and the skills required in the labor market. Moreover, the weakness in the educational system and what the industry needs has prolonged unemployment duration in Ghana. The aviation industry alone can be the catalyst to give sustainable job opportunities to the youth.

According to the 2021 census data, 38% of Ghana’s population comprises young people aged 15-35, while 35% are children under 15, and only 4% are older than 65. There is no doubt the youth of the country remains a critical resource in the 21st century nation building and development, and the airline is creating worth for the youth in Ghana.

Goldstar Air 24/7/365 direct jobs which the youth of the country will benefit are Pilots, Ground service crew, Service person in maintenance, Cabin crew, Counter agents, Travel agents, Tour operators, Country managers, Station managers, Accountants, Flight dispatchers, Drivers, Marketing personnel, Cleaners, IT managers, Air marshals, Cargo agents, Catering services, Fuel suppliers, etc.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air Eric Bannerman, assures Ghanaians of the many benefits the airline will introduce to benefit the company’s employees. Together, we will work hard to establish a respected and widely recognized name brand that stands the test of time.

Goldstar Air proposes reasonable salaries and delightful opportunities for all employees. Three months’ salary savings for each junior staff will enable them to purchase their cars and make their movements to and from work easier to maintain high-level operations and deliver good services. Employees can later get some for their family members within the shortest possible time.

Goldstar Air will also assist employees willing to own their estate houses or apartments by giving guarantees and deducting the monthly payment from their salaries. Some employees who will earn per diem can also save some and buy motorbikes to avoid traffic to work. Airlines are all about customer service, so it will be no surprise that Goldstar Air will emphasize taking care of our employees.

This airline’s initiatives for our employees will also boost the sales of car dealers and real estate agents in Ghana and add to the airline’s indirect job creation.

Working 24 hours with Goldstar Air will have many perks and benefits. From traveling to new destinations to learning about different cultures, our airline professionals will experience a unique career path with plenty of growth opportunities. As airline technology advances and airline industry trends shift, our employees will benefit from opportunities more than ever to advance their careers.

Goldstar Air will always recruit talented and ambitious employees for management and leadership positions. With hard work and dedication, it is possible to move up through the ranks of our airline, ultimately landing a high-paying job with great responsibility. In addition to career growth potential, another benefit of working with our airline is the opportunity to travel and often receive discounts on airfares, allowing employees to explore new places everywhere.

The airline industry has proved to be remarkably resilient in the face of recessionary headwinds – while others have been shedding jobs, the airline industry has been adding them. This is a testament to the airline industry’s sturdiness and highlights the benefits of working in this sector. Not only is the airline industry an important engine of economic growth, but it is also a relatedly stable source of employment.

Pilots aged 65 and over are no longer eligible for employment with scheduled United States passenger airlines. Aviation industry stakeholders have taken steps to address workforce supply challenges. Airlines and repair stations are increasing pay for pilots and mechanics. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Is also undertaking efforts to support industry workforce development, including awarding grants to attract young people to aviation careers.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the airline will commence the Tamale Aviation Training Organization of our City Project soon. The Approved Training will empower current and future generations of aviation professionals with the skills and tools to overcome industry challenges.

The airline will acquire certification for the school from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and Authorized Training Center.

Goldstar Air training school will train people to stay sharp, fine-tune, and always be prepared. This will empower them with the unwavering calmness and composure needed for all situations, from the every day to the unusual. Our training will be more than fulfilling a requirement. It will be an achievement reserved for the sky’s most elite.

With Goldstar Air, job security will be one of the biggest benefits of working with the airline. Although the industry has seen some ups and downs in recent years, it is still one of the most stable industries in terms of employment. The airline industry is projected to grow at a rate of 3.6% over the next 10 years. This means that there will be plenty of opportunities for those looking for a long-term career in aviation, and with the rising cost of living, job security is more important than ever.

Also, working with Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will be a great way to stay ahead of the latest trends. As our airline employee, you will have the opportunity to interact with passengers from different cultures and backgrounds, which can help you gain a better understanding of various cultures and customs.

Whether you are working with Goldstar Air’s customer service department or in another area of the airline, you can be sure that you will meet some interesting people while you are working. Therefore, if you are looking for a chance to see the world from a different perspective, working with the airline will be the right choice for you.

The aviation industry has seen growth over time and currently, it is estimated that the United States has around 617,000 pilots who hold active pilot certificates. In addition to the impressive pilot production numbers, there is a total of 86,774 certified flight instructors. Nigeria boasts of 2,133 licensed pilots, 1,659 aircraft maintenance engineers, 371 air traffic controllers, and 2,343 cabin crew licenses, this further demonstrates that the commercial airline pilot pipeline remains robust and a signal for Ghana to emulate by taking advantage of the training school to train more Ghanaians in the sector.

As a flag carrier of Ghana, our vision extends to operating over one Hundred (100) modern aircraft to a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, North and South America, as the airline wants to be recognized among the best one hundred (100) companies in Africa.

Goldstar Air employees will be well-positioned to stay updated on the latest airline industry trends, technologies, and strategies. The airline will often have training sessions or seminars designed to keep our employees informed of the latest developments in the airline industry and will also frequently send out newsletters with updates about the company’s performance. Staying informed on our airline trends will give employees an edge over the competition.

With the many benefits and opportunities to grow and develop professionally, airline work can be a fulfilling and rewarding career choice. For those looking for a great career option, airline work may be the perfect fit. So why not take the plunge and explore all that Goldstar Air work has to offer you might just find your dream job!

Tamale International Airport will be a pivotal hub for our airline’s cargo and plans to operate international passenger flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi Prempeh 1 International Airport to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, and Milan.

Also, flights from Accra Kotoka International Airport shall include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas and many more.